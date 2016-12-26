Taylor Swift Makes a Christmas Stop in Southeast Missouri

Believe it or not, pop superstar Taylor Swift made a stop in the Southeast Missouri town of New Madrid the day after Christmas to surprise one of her dedicated fans.

And not just any fan – one who could be her oldest fan.

His name is Cyrus Porter, a 96-year-old WWII veteran. Hank Cavagnaro of KFVS-12 reports that Swift surprised Porter at his home during his family’s Christmas celebration Monday.

Porter has been to multiple Taylor Swift concerts, KFVS-12 reports, driving to both Memphis and St. Louis to see her perform.

“Look what she does, she puts on a show no one else puts on,” he said. “I just liked the way the way she did stuff.”

Porter was diagnosed with cancer this year, according to KFVS-12, and he has a goal of seeing Taylor Swift again in concert during her next tour – something he feels has a high chance of achieving.

Well, his wish came a little early.

Video shows Swift leading Porter and his family in a sing-a-long to her hit “Shake It Off.”

Now this is a Christmas Porter and his family will remember forever!