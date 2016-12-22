Tipping Your People for the Holidays

It’s that time of year again – tip time. Do you do some of this? Here’s some guidelines.

For most service workers, give the equivalent of a service or pay period. That means the cost of a styling session for your haircutter, a week’s pay for your child-care provider, and the price of one-lesson for your personal trainer.

Tipping etiquette experts say don’t give your kids’ teachers cash; a small token gift is more appropriate.

The Cook family is just not very consistent with this and I need to be better this year!

I found the guidelines in Newsweek magazine.