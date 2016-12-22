Tim Gunn Wants an All Plus-Size Season of Project Runway

December 22, 2016 4:01 PM
Filed Under: plus size, Project Runway, Tim Gunn

Tim Gunn thinks Project Runway needs to “make it work!” when it comes to creating fashion for the plus-size masses. Telling The New York Post what he wants most for Christmas this year, Gunn lists “a new season of Project Runway in which all of the models are size 12/14-plus.” He adds, “Isn’t it time that fashion designers addressed the real world?” Earlier this year, Gunn slammed Project Runway winner Ashley Nell Tipton, despite the fact that she designed the show’s first-ever plus-size collection. “I’ve never seen such hideous clothes in my life,” Gunn wrote. “I wouldn’t dream of letting any woman, whether she’s a size 6 or 16, wear them.”

Click here to read more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

Sign Up Today!
Get The App
Pet of The Week

Listen Live