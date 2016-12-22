Prince’s Divorce Papers to be Made Public

By Robyn Collins

Prince’s second marriage to Manuela Testolini ended in divorce in 2006. A decade later, his life came to a shocking end.

The aftermath of his death has been accompanied by a number of lawsuits and legal issues, as the singer died with no will in place, leaving numerous family members wrangling for a piece of his estate.

Related: Prince Was in Talks for ‘Paisley Park’ Netflix Reality Show

And as part of the wrangling over his estate, a judge has ruled that previously sealed divorce records will be opened, reports The Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Hennepin County Family Court Judge Thomas Fraser issued an order in August unsealing the divorce records. The release of the documents was delayed because of objections from Testolini (her attorneys say the divorce papers are tied to a private document), Prince’s half brother Omarr Baker and Bremer Trust, the company overseeing Prince’s estate.

Nonetheless, the records will be made public Jan. 13, reports the Tribune.

Prnce died on April 21 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl.