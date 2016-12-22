If you’re like me and one of the highlights of your holiday is tuning in for 24 hours of watching “A Christmas Story” and Ralphie nearly shooting his eye out, you’re not alone — starting Christmas Eve more than 50 million viewers flip to TBS.

A little history…

The “A Christmas Story” marathon first aired on TNT in 1997, then switched to sister station TBS in 2004.

This Christmas marks the 19th year for the annual movie marathon.

This year, the first airing of the film begins at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24th and it will run for 24 hours as usual.