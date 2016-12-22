21 Last-Minute Gifts You Can Get at Target

Nothing says, “oops, I forgot to buy a gift for that one person” like a Target run on the day (or night) before Christmas. To this end, Extra Crispy came up with 21 last-minute gifts you can find at the versatile store, the highlights of which are as follows (click on link for all 21):
Farm Animal Tea Towel
Darth Vader Coffee Mug
Coasters
Hot Sauce Gift Set
Batteries
The Ove Glove
Bloody Mary Gift Set
Movies from the movie bin
Milk Frother
Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Rapid Egg Cooker
Immersion Blender
Personal Coffee Maker