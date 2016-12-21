Phillips and Company Winter Classic Breakfast

Join members of the Phillips & Company Morning Show for the morning of the Winter Classic at Cardinals Nation restaurant in Ballpark Village.

This is a first come, first serve event! So don’t miss out!

On January 2nd starting at 8 a.m., you can enjoy a special menu that features items selected by the P&Co. crew including a few St. Louis and Chicago favorites too:

Jen’s favorite – Which Came First : Grilled Chicken, Sauteed spinach, sliced tomatoes, and two eggs.

Courtney’s favorite – Classic Breakfast: Two eggs, loaded hash browns, cherrywood smoked bacon ribs.

Kevin’s favorite – Fresh Baked Cinnamon Rolls: Two jumbo cinnamon rolls, drenched in sugar icing.

Guy’s favorite – Steak and Eggs: 6oz. bone in ham steak, two eggs, herb butter.

St. Louis Blues Favorite – St. Louis Slinger Sliders: Three slider patties, hash browns, eggs, chili, american cheese, onion.

Chicago Blackhawks Favorite – Pork chorizo, jalapeño & red pepper potato hash, two eggs, cheddar cheese, guacamole, Ketchipotle, cilantro sour cream.