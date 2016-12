Today, Marist University released the results of a poll gauging what the most annoying word or phrase in America was in 2016. The winner, for the seventh consecutive year, was “whatever.” (“Literally” and “awesome” aren’t as annoying as last year, apparently.) Following are the year’s five most annoying words, along with the percentage of respondents whom they rankled the most:

Whatever, 43% No offense, but, 22% Like, 20% No worries, 7% Huge, 3% Click here to read more!