Jerry Lewis Gives the Most Awkward Interview

Comedian-turned-crankypants Jerry Lewis reluctantly sat for a seven-minute interview with The Hollywood Reporter recently, a Q&A that the 90-year-old entertainer clearly didn’t want to do. Throughout the awkwardly funny interview, Lewis gives a series of one-word (or even one-syllable) answers while the reporter tries his best to ask a question Lewis might actually want to answer. “I had a bad feeling about how the conversation with Jerry Lewis was going to go the second I walked into his Vegas house…and saw him watching TV with his headphones on,” writes reporter Andy Lewis. Apparently, even being a fellow Lewis doesn’t matter to the nutty professor.

