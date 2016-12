While the holiday season is a happy time for most of us, some people are deathly afraid of the best parts of Christmas.

These are all real phobias:

Selaphobia – fear of flashing Christmas lights. Festivalisophobia – a phobia of the whole Christmas thing. Cyssanophobia – fear of kissing underĀ the mistletoe. Ghabhphobia – fear of presents or gifts. And, perhaps theĀ scariest of all, familiaphobia – fear of your family.

Interesting names. Who comes up with these “scientific names?”