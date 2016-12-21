9 Awards Season Flicks to Binge-Watch at Home

Who needs movie theaters when your couch is so much more comfortable? These days, even awards-worthy flicks are available via your favorite streaming platform soon after a theatrical release. To help narrow down your choices, Vanity Fair compiled a list of nine awards season-worthy movies you can watch right from the comfort of your home:

The Lobster. Colin Farrell nabbed a Golden Globes nod for his role in this flick, which can be rented at iTunes, Amazon Video, YouTube, and Google Play. Florence Foster Jenkins. Golden Globe and SAG nominations make this high society flick, which is available via FandangoNOW and iTunes, a good weekend watch. Hell or High Water. Not only does this Western feature a dynamic trio (Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster), it’s available on iTunes or Amazon for a reasonable rental price. Captain Fantastic. Viggo Mortensen was nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG award for this indie flick, which is YouTube, Amazon, Google Play and iTunes. The Witch. Horror never goes out of style, especially when it’s as compelling and fresh as this indie vehicle. Find it on YouTube, iTunes, Google Play or Amazon. O.J.: Made in America. This seven-plus-hour true life documentary is a favorite to be nominated for an Oscar. Stream it for free on Hulu Plus (or get individual episodes on iTunes) so you’re caught up for awards season. 13th. This compelling criminal justice system documentary is streaming on Netflix. Kubo and the Two Strings. This animated feature has netted a Golden Globe nod and is a favorite for an Oscar. See it via YouTube, Amazon, Google Play and iTunes. Zootopia. Not only was this movie a commercial smash, but it also seems destined for an Academy Award nod (or even win). It’s streaming on Netflix, or rentable via Google Play, iTunes, Amazon and FandangoNOW. Click here to read more!