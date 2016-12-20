Spouse Gift Giving Pressure

December 20, 2016 4:32 PM By Paul Cook
Man, I was feeling it last night while talking about exchanging gifts with my wife. It’s stressful! Now I know why? Read this…

No wonder we get so stressed about choosing a holiday gift for our spouse. A recent (University of British Columbia) study shows that bad gifts hurt romantic relationships by undermining a spouse’s belief that their partner knows them well enough to pick a gift they’d like. Ouch – a lot at stake here!

The bottom line is that while a good present can show your significant other just how much you care for them, a bad Christmas present could put your relationship in jeopardy, says the study.

Jeopardy? I’m not sure about that, but screwing up the gift repeatedly doesn’t help. I’m sure about that.

 

Listen Live