Spouse Gift Giving Pressure

Man, I was feeling it last night while talking about exchanging gifts with my wife. It’s stressful! Now I know why? Read this…

No wonder we get so stressed about choosing a holiday gift for our spouse. A recent (University of British Columbia) study shows that bad gifts hurt romantic relationships by undermining a spouse’s belief that their partner knows them well enough to pick a gift they’d like. Ouch – a lot at stake here!

The bottom line is that while a good present can show your significant other just how much you care for them, a bad Christmas present could put your relationship in jeopardy, says the study.

Jeopardy? I’m not sure about that, but screwing up the gift repeatedly doesn’t help. I’m sure about that.