Meet Adoptable Clay

Welcome to Rescue Me! Rescue Me has two parts. The first part involves featuring a local animal welfare organization and what they are doing for the community, including adoptable animals. To learn more about this month’s featured agency, please click here.

The second part is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

This week, I would like to introduce you to Clay! He is a four-month-old pit mix who is a big fan of cuddling. And when he wants to run and play ball he will keep you entertained for hours.

Related Link: Have you met Diana? Learn more about her story here!