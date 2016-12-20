Have You Done Some Paltering?

Do you stretch the truth without actually lying? Distorting the truth without actually lying has a name: Paltering.

Politicians are paltering experts: they palter when they leave out important information or use euphemisms to confuse voters. We saw a ton of that this year didn’t we?

We all do it, and according to a new Harvard University study, most of us feel better about paltering than flat-out fibbing. But before you give yourself a free pass, know that this type of deception is viewed by others just as harshly as a straight-up lie, and can seriously hurt your reputation if people catch on.

Sounds like “Paltering” might be in the exaggeration family.